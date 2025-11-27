Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence On Café Shootings: ‘Each Firing Gave Bigger Opening’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has finally addressed the repeated shooting incidents at his Canada-based eatery saying he refuses to be cowed, and claims the attacks somehow led to increased business.

Kap’s Café opened in July 2025. Within days, gunmen fired at it, reportedly linked to a banned gang, but miraculously no one was injured. That first attack was followed by two more, one earlier this month and another in October, each involving multiple shots fired, with shattered windows and bullet-riddled facades.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film, the comedian-host was asked how he felt about the violence outside his business. He ducked fear with defiance. “Every time shots were fired at the café,” he said, “we ended up getting a bigger opening.” He added that the federal-level attention the case attracted in Canada had stirred real concern, and reportedly spurred law-enforcement action.

Kapil also compared Canadian policing unfavorably with Indian law and order, especially his past experiences at home. According to him, Mumbai Police remain the gold standard, and he feels safer in India than near those volatile Surrey streets.

Just days after the first shooting, he posted a heartfelt message from his wife’s account, declaring the café stands for warmth and community. He thanked patrons for support and vowed they would not give up.

Though police in Canada are still investigating, fingers are being pointed at members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who allegedly claimed the shootings were retaliation, threats made when Kapil reportedly did not respond to a phone call. Gang leaders warned of further violence, possibly even in Mumbai, if perceived slights continued.

But what emerges from Kapil’s comments is a mix of resignation, grit, and perhaps a marketing twist. By publicly claiming the shootings boosted business, he turns an act of intimidation into a strange badge of resilience. It also reflects a blurring of line between trauma and publicity in a world where controversy often equals visibility.

In the larger scheme, Kapil’s response, thanking the police, downplaying fear, and choicely using his trademark humour, may work as damage control. Yet it leaves a harder question unanswered: can any amount of optimism or renewed business truly erase the threat of violence?

For now, the café remains open, its owner defiant, but the gun-smoke has left its mark on Kap’s brand. As more shots ring out, the world watches, wondering whether standing firm or packing up is the better response to fear.