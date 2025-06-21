R Madhavan Rented Out His Signia Pearl Apartment In Bandra Kurla Complex For 1.60 Crores, Read To Know More

Bollywood popular actor R Madhavan is often in the news headlines for one thing or the other. Recently, he and his wife, Sarita, have rented out their luxurious apartment located in Mumbai’s posh area, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Now he will earn Rs 6.5 lakh every month sitting at home. Its registration has also been done in June. It is being told that the actor has rented it through a leave and license agreement, which he bought in July last year for Rs 17.50 crore.

According to one of the media houses, R Madhavan’s apartment located in Signia Pearl, Bandra Kurla Complex, is spread over 388.55 square meters (about 4,182 square feet). A security deposit has been deposited for this, and stamp duty of Rs 47,000 and registration fee of Rs 1000 have also been paid. It has been rented for two years.

Let us tell you that the rent in the first year has been fixed at Rs 6.50 lakh per month, while in the second year it will increase by 5 percent, and it will become around Rs 6.83 lakh. In such a situation, R Madhavan and his wife will get a total of Rs 1.60 crore as rent in these 24 months. They will get a profit of 4.5 percent in the first year and 4.7 percent in the second year, but despite renting out this house bought for 17.5 crores, the actor will not be in profit.

It is because they will not be able to recover even half of the purchase from the rent. If we talk about R Madhavan’s work front, then let us tell you that he will now be seen in the horror film ‘Maa’ with Kajol. He will have a cameo in it. Earlier, he was seen in ‘Kesari 2’ with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, and now he has a movie ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh. It will be released on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2025. Apart from this, he will also be seen in ‘De De Pyar De 2’ with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jimmy Shergill.