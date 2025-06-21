Dipika Kakar Poured Her Heart Out On The Birthday of Her Husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Read To Know More

Famous small screen actress Dipika Kakar has written a sweet post on her official Instagram handle on husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday, which left fans emotional. The ‘Bigg Boss 12’ winner poured her heart out in an emotional post and thanked Shoaib for his unwavering support in her difficult times. The two have been through a lot in the past, and it has been quite overwhelming for them as Dipika recently underwent surgery for a tumour.

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Let us tell you that Dipika Kakar shared several pictures on her social media handle in which she is seen holding her husband’s hand in the hospital, smiling with her son, and hugging in front of a birthday cake. In her caption, she wrote, ‘Celebrating the man who lights up my life every day with his love… @shoaib2087 Tum Ho Toh Main Hoon… Tumse Hi Main Hoon.’

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika further added, ‘You have been with me through my best and worst times, holding my hand tightly, your eyes telling me I am right here. Your touch is giving me all the strength I need. We have both been through a lot in the last few days. Crying in the hospital corridors. Me getting so scared for my scans, the day of the surgery… the day in the ICU… you haven’t slept in a while.’

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

She further revealed how Shoaib Ibrahim took care of her ‘like a little child’ and added, ‘Even now when I come back home, I’ll turn sides and you wake up… to see that I’m okay. So here’s wishing a very happy birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his love… Allah Har Khushi Se Nawaj Aapko… Har Dua Mein Aapka Naam Hai.’