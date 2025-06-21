‘I Didn’t Marry To Break Anyone’s Home Or Heart’, Aruna Irani Opened Up On Marrying A Married Man

Veteran Bollywood actress Aruna Irani married Kuku Kohli, about whom she has talked many times. Now, in a recent interview, she talked about this once again and clarified that she did not marry to break anyone’s home or heart. She also said that the husband has more responsibility in marriage. Let us tell you that Aruna Irani married Kuku Kohli at the age of 40 and kept the marriage a secret from everyone because Kuku Kohli was already married.

Aruna Irani

During a recent conversation, Aruna said that she gathered the courage to tell the world about her marriage only when her husband’s first wife passed away. Aruna Irani said that usually a woman is held responsible for the breakdown of a marriage, while it is a man’s responsibility to keep his wife happy, and said, ‘When you marry a married man, it becomes difficult’.

Aruna Irani

The actress further said, ‘When my husband’s ex-wife passed away, I also spoke with courage. My affair with Kuku Kohli was not to hurt anyone or snatch anyone. These wives always abuse the other woman. Look, it is not my responsibility to keep you happy. Your husband is responsible. First,up take care of your husband. Tell him why you did this? I did not have an affair to break a home.

Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani then said, ‘But something happens, don’t know what. Only a man and a woman can know why a third person enters a relationship. I also did not tell till date. I am talking for the first time now. He has two daughters. I did not want to hurt anyone. People are very bad. It becomes difficult for them to answer.’ Let us tell you that Aruna Irani married Kuku Kohli in the year 1990, but she did not have children of her own. Regarding this, the actress said that if the child was sick at night or asked where Papa was, what would she answer? She could not even call her husband.