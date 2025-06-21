‘Pakistan Is My Ex-Lover, Always Find Reasons To Hate Me’, Adnan Sami Opened Up On Hate He Receives From Pakistan

Popular singer Adnan Sami may have taken Indian citizenship nearly a decade ago, but his decision is still being criticised online, especially from across the border. Despite moving to India in the year 2001 and getting Indian citizenship in 2016, he says he is still being reminded of where he originally came from. Let us tell you that Adnan is a UK-born who once held Pakistani and Canadian citizenship.

Adnan Sami

In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Adnan Sami opened up about the hate he receives on social media, especially from Pakistan. Comparing it to a breakup, Adnan said, “Pakistan is like an ex-lover. When an ex-lover sees you moving on and hooking up with someone else, they always find reasons to hate you. But they do it because they are still not over you. It’s love and love shows up in many absurd ways.”

Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami believes the criticism against him is due to the India-Pakistan animosity. He said, ‘At the end of the day, you can argue and say. People are living all over the world all the time. Why don’t they have a problem with them? First of all, there is the rivalry between India and Pakistan. But more than that, it is the ex-lover syndrome.’

Adnan Sami

The singer further said, ‘Let me make it very clear though, my audience and the people there have always been very loving. And they still do, and I still love them very much. I am very grateful to them for the love they have given me.’ He reiterated that his problem is with the Pakistani government and not its citizens and said, ‘My problems have always been with the Pakistani government.’