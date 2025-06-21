Alia Bhatt Shuts Down Second Pregnancy Rumours, Shows Off Toned Midriff In Recent Appearance: Deets Inside!!!

Alia Bhatt has quietly put to rest the rumors of a second pregnancy with her latest appearance, confidently flaunting her toned midriff in chic athletic wear. The speculation began when the actress was spotted cradling her stomach at the Cannes Film Festival, sparking chatter about a possible new addition to her family with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours While Flaunting Her Toned Midriff

On June 20, 2025, Alia Bhatt was spotted outside her gym class, and the stunning mom of Raha Kapoor looked adorable. Dressed in black treggings paired with a matching sleeveless cropped top, Alia kept it chic and sporty. She opted for soft makeup and styled her hair in a half-bun, completing her fresh post-workout look. Flashing a cheerful wave at the paps, her rosy cheeks added to her glow. Her toned midriff effortlessly shut down all the recent pregnancy rumours.

Alia Bhatt Sparks Second Pregnancy Rumours During Gym Outing

Earlier this week, Alia was seen outside a gym dressed in athleisure wear, with her hair tied up in a high bun and appearing to be in a hurry. However, what caught fans’ attention was her tummy, sparking speculation about a possible second pregnancy. These rumours had first begun circulating during her Cannes 2025 appearance. So far, the couple has remained silent on the matter.

Alia Expresses Her Desire for More Children

For those who aren’t aware, Alia recently opened up about her future plans in an interview with IMDB’s Icons Only. She candidly shared that she wants to have more children. Alia also spoke about her aspirations in the film industry, not just continuing as an actor, but also taking on more projects as a producer. In addition, she expressed her desire to travel more and eventually lead a peaceful life surrounded by nature. She was quoted saying:

“Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life.”

When Alia Revealed They’ve Finalised Their Second Baby’s Name

During her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Alia Bhatt dropped a hint that her second baby’s name is already decided. She revealed that while she was pregnant with her first child, she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had already shortlisted names for both a boy and a girl. They had even involved their families in the process, asking them to contribute name suggestions—so they were well-prepared in advance. Alia had stated:

“This was when Ranbir and I both, like eager parents, were asking our family group to give both boys and girls names so we’re prepared, so we can zero down on a girl name and a boy name. So, there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and, um, we really liked one boy name.”

Alia further shared that they’ve already picked out both a boy’s and a girl’s name that beautifully complement their first daughter Raha’s name. She also mentioned that her mother-in-law has suggested another lovely name for a girl, so they’re completely sorted when it comes to naming their second baby. Alia said:

“We said, ‘Okay, this is a lovely boy name.’ I’m not going to reveal that now. We said okay, this name is lovely, now any more girl? My mother-in-law, Ranbir’s mom, suggested, ‘What about Raha? It’ll go very well with the boy name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and a girl, it’ll be a really good combination.’ Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha. So we had two names, boy and girl, ready.” Watch the video here!