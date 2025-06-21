‘Don’t Fall For His PR Tactics of Wearing Kalawa On PR Day’, #BoycottSitareZameenPar Trending On Social Media

Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has returned to the big screen after almost three years with ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ after ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ in the year 2022. And a grand screening for this film was held in Mumbai which was attended by several personalities of the entertainment world. There is a debate going on about the film on social media and only a very few people who have described the film as good.

Now, a large chunk of the audience is demanding a boycott of the film, and #BoycottSitaareZameenPar is trending at number 1 on Twitter since morning. According to the latest update, sports drama Sitare Zameen Par took a slow start at the box office by earning a little over ₹11 crore. The film’s opening day collections did not manage to surpass the numbers of Aamir’s last release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 film had earned ₹11.7 crore on its first day of release.

Even Salman Khan’s starrer Sikander opened with a much higher ₹26 crore instead of not being able to do great at the box office. Now, different kinds of comments are coming from the audience on social media against the actor and supporting a boycott of his film. A user said, ‘Well done, Hindus. Sink him more. This is the Only way to teach them a lesson.’ Another said, ‘Good job, Hindus. Keep pushing back. It’s the only way to make them learn’. A user said, ‘So this movie is not even worth boycotting. By default it’s crap.’ Even a user said, ‘DO NOT fall for Amir Khan’s PR antics, Normal Day: No Kalawa, Movie PR Day: Kalawa’.

Let us tell you that Sitare Zameen Par is a sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par and is directed by RS Prasanna. The film features 10 actors, Arosh Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Sanvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Aayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Champions.