‘We Are Not Married On Papers, But In My Mind…’ Diana Penty Opened Up On Being An Old School Relationship Person

Famous Bollywood actress Diana Penty is one of the most popular actresses of the Hindi film industry. She made her debut as a model in 2005 and her acting debut with ‘Cocktail’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, for which she also received a Filmfare Award nomination. Since then, she has worked in many great films including ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’, ‘Adbhut’, and ‘Chhava’.

Now, the actress has opened up about her relationship and marriage with her boyfriend Harsh Sagar. Let us tell you that Diana Penty has been in a relationship with Harsh Sagar for a long time. During an interview, the actress talked about her relationship and marriage to Harsh and revealed that she has never been interested in a casual relationship, so she has been in a relationship with Harsh for the last 12 years.

Talking about her relationship, Diana said, ‘I have never been interested in having a casual relationship with anyone. I am an old soul.’ In the same conversation, when Diana Penty was asked if married millennials feel FOMO due to never having a dating experience, the actress replied that she is not single. She said that she is old-fashioned when it comes to relationships.

She said, ‘I am not going to give any speech about this, but I have been with my partner for 12 years and we have known each other for 22 years. We have known each other for half of our lives. You know. We were really good friends and we’ve been together for 12 years. I’m not married, but in my mind, I am married. It’s the same thing, you’re respecting the relationship the same way. We live together, have a dog, and do everything that a married couple does. So, even though we are not married on paper, it doesn’t matter to us’.