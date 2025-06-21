Dipika Kakar’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shoaib: ‘Last Few Days Have Been Tough For Us Both…’ Read Here!!!

Dipika Kakar, who is currently recovering from a major tumour surgery, recently penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple, cherished both on and off screen, continues to be one of Indian television’s most beloved pairs.

Their love story blossomed on the sets of the hit show Sasural Simar Ka, where friendship gradually turned into love. Tying the knot in 2018, the couple has stood by each other through every high and low, often sharing glimpses of their journey with fans through their vlogs. On Shoaib’s recent birthday, his wife and soulmate, Dipika Kakar, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

Dipika Kakar Thanks Shoaib for His Support in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Shoaib Ibrahim turned 38 on June 20, 2025. Marking the special day, Dipika Kakar shared a heartfelt note, expressing her deep gratitude for Shoaib’s unwavering love and support, especially during the tough times. Alongside the emotional message, she posted a series of unseen pictures featuring Shoaib, their son Ruhaan, a touching moment from the hospital, and a sweet birthday cake-cutting celebration, capturing many candid memories. In her note, she wrote:

“Celebrating the Man who lights my life every single day with his love. Shoaib tum ho toh main hun. Tumse hi mai hun, you’ve walked through with me in the best & the worst times, holding my hand tight, your eyes telling me I’m here right here.”

Reflecting on her recent battle with a liver tumour, the actress shared how Shoaib stood by her through every difficult moment. From crying together in hospital corridors to comforting her before scans, he was her constant support. Dipika revealed that Shoaib spent many sleepless nights caring for her, and even after she came home, he remained alert, waking up at the slightest sound. Expressing her love and gratitude, she penned heartfelt wishes for him.

“Last few days hum dono ne bahut kuch face kiya hai. hospital ke corridor me rona. Mera scan ke liye bahut darna, surgery ka din, ICU ke din. You have actually cared for me ek chote baby ki tarah, and you continue to do that. So here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth and makes sure I’m happy… Safe & Smiling always. Allah har khushi se nawaze aapko.”

Netizens Shower Love on Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s Heartwarming Bond

When Dipika Kakar posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Shoaib Ibrahim, fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments with love for the couple. TV actress Aarti Singh extended her wishes, writing, “Shoaib bhai, happy birthday. May God bless you both and keep your family happy and blessed.” A fan also admired their strong bond, commenting: “You both are truly made for each other. May you cherish beautiful, healthy days with each other.”

Shoaib Ibrahim Brings a Smile to Dipika Kakar’s Face with His Sweet Antics During Hospital Visit

Dipika Kakar’s tumour surgery was just the beginning of her recovery journey. The actress still has a long road ahead, and recently, she and Shoaib shared a heartfelt video with fans. In the clip, the couple is seen heading to the hospital in their car. Despite the serious reason for their visit, Shoaib kept the mood light by singing a cheerful song, bringing a big smile to Dipika’s face. Sharing the moment, he wrote: “Doctor, visit haste, haste.”