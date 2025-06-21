Sanjay Kapoor’s Wife Priya Sachdev Seen Crying Bitterly At The Funeral of Her Husband In New Delhi, Deets Inside

Famous businessman and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor, was cremated on June 19 in New Delhi among family and close friends. After his death, his third wife Priya Sachdev was seen for the first time, looking broken. Now her picture is going viral on the internet, in which she was seen crying bitterly.

Sanjay Kapoor

Let us tell you that Sanjay Kapoor died on 12 June while playing a polo match in England. He accidentally swallowed a bee, due to which he had a heart attack. His last words were also the same, ‘I have swallowed something.’ After a week, his body was brought to India after legal formalities. He was cremated in New Delhi, where Karisma Kapoor, her two children, and Saif Ali Khan, along with Kareena Kapoor, were present.

Priya Sachdev

Now, many heart-wrenching videos and photos of Sanjay’s funeral have surfaced on social media. One of these pictures media shows Priya Sachdev crying and very disturbing. Dressed in white, she is hiding her tears behind dark glasses. She was standing near Sanjay Kapoor to bid him a final farewell. And was paying tribute to him. And she was trying to control herself in this time of grief.

Priya Sachdev

Let us tell you that Priya Sachdev has been a model and actress. She was seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Neil N Nikki’ in which she played a small role with Uday Chopra. She has also appeared in an ad with Kareena Kapoor. Let us tell you that a prayer meet has been organized in memory of Sanjay on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi from 4 to 5 pm. The prayer meet card, which has surfaced on the internet, has the signatures of his mother Rani Surinder Kapoor, wife Priya, his children Safira and Azaarias, and his children Samaira and Kiaan from Karisma.