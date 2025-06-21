Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Shared a Glimpse of His Under-Construction Bungalow In Bihar, Deets Inside

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip, needs no introduction and has become a celebrity just like Farah. From film and TV stars to the general public, everyone is becoming Dilip’s fan. Dilip’s fun and banter with Farah Khan in vlogs is well-liked by the audience, which is visible in the vlogs shared by Farah. She had told in a vlog that Dilip has a three-storey bungalow in the village.

Let us tell you that Dilip is a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Recently, he went to his village and gave a tour of his bungalow. This bungalow of Farah Khan’s cook Dilip is still being built. Construction work is underway. Dilip had come to the village to attend his sister-in-law’s wedding, during which he showed a glimpse of his home. Along with this, Dilip also introduced the fans to his children.

Cook Dilip then asked one of his children to recite A, B, C, D, in the vlog and told that Farah Khan has arranged for his children to go to an English-medium school. Dilip then showed the roof apart from his and his children’s room. Dilip said that the house will be ready soon; now they just need a swimming pool. At the same time, Farah Khan could not attend this wedding, but she planned a special surprise for Dilip in Mumbai.

Farah said that Dilip is not there, so she is getting her kitchen ready again. At the same time, Dilip then introduces his parents and the rest of the family and helps them in cooking. Dilip had earlier also shown a glimpse of his village house in a vlog, but then it was in the very initial stage of construction. At the same time, Farah had told that Dilip not only has a three-storey bungalow in the village, but also land and a private lake.