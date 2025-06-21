Alia Bhatt’s Latest Dance Rehearsal Look Silences Pregnancy Rumours, Internet Breathes Easy (For Now)

After weeks of speculation surrounding a possible second pregnancy, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has finally put all rumours to rest—without saying a single word. The actor, who had the most eventful year in 2022 with her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, the release of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and the birth of their daughter Raha, has been under the rumour radar once again, thanks to her recent public appearances.

It all began with her red carpet outing in an Armani Privé gown at Cannes 2025, which many online believed was carefully chosen to conceal a possible baby bump. The whispers took a break during her Spain trip for a friend’s wedding but returned full force after paparazzi spotted her sneaking out of her gym a few times—hiding partially behind her car door, giving a polite wave and then vanishing from sight. Fans were quick to decode it as a sign that she was hiding something.

Well, the internet can relax—at least for now. A viral video from last night captured Alia post-dance rehearsals for her upcoming action flick Alpha, and she looked anything but pregnant. Dressed in a black sleeveless knotted crop top and high-waist pants, Alia casually flaunted her toned waist and looked visibly energetic, happy and in full form. Her hair was tied half-up, and she walked confidently towards her car, waving and smiling for the cameras.

This candid clip has quickly gone viral, with fans cheering her comeback energy and many netizens now calling the pregnancy talk “a reach.” While neither Alia nor Ranbir ever addressed the rumours, her visible abs seem to have done all the talking.

As for work, Alia is currently preparing for Alpha, an action-packed thriller also starring Sharvari, slated to hit theatres this Christmas. Whether it’s motherhood, marriage or megastar roles—Alia seems to be handling it all like a pro.