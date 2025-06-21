Janhvi Kapoor Serves Bold Glam In Head-to-Toe Miu Miu At London’s Starry Reopening Bash

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the reopening of the Miu Miu flagship store on New Bond Street in London, showing up in full glam mode at The House of KOKO. The high-fashion affair, buzzing with international stars like Sydney Sweeney, Emma Corrin, and Alexa Chung, saw the Mr & Mrs Mahi star make a memorable style statement—curated, of course, by her stylist-cousin Rhea Kapoor.

For the big night, Janhvi was decked out head-to-toe in Miu Miu, pulling off a striking mix of classic elegance and quirky cool. Her outfit began with a black wool bodycon dress featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, ribbed detailing on the bodice, and a midi hem that hugged her curves just right.

But the true style twist came from underneath—Janhvi layered a metallic sea-green conical bralette with the signature Miu Miu logo straps, subtly revealed by dropping one shoulder strap of the dress.

Adding drama to her ensemble, she paired the look with an oversized brown fur scarf, grey embroidered stockings, and black heeled loafers, all from Miu Miu. She accessorised with a sleek black leather Miu Miu handbag and a bucket hat that screamed quiet luxury with an edge.

When it came to jewellery, Janhvi kept things minimal yet luxe with sparkling diamond earrings and a leather-strap watch from Chopard. Her beauty look followed suit—feathered brows, soft winged eyeliner, glittering gold eye shadow, glossy mauve lips, and that signature Kapoor glow.

Rhea Kapoor shared the entire look on Instagram, and fans were quick to swoon. “Obsessed with you,” wrote one user. Another gushed, “She is so cool.” With her blonde-highlighted waves cascading down in soft blowout curls, Janhvi’s Miu Miu moment hit all the right notes—elegant, edgy, and effortlessly high-fashion.