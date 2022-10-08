Raj Bhabbar, Usha Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon At The Concert “Geet-O-Ghazal Ki Sarita Hamari Lata” By Falisha Entertainment Paid Tribute To Lata ji

The rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s songs resonated throughout Mumbai on Friday Night as the Falisha Entertainment organised a live concert ‘Geet-O-Ghazal ki Sarita Hamari Lata, celebrated the 93rd birthday of late singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid tribute to her. Affectionately known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Mangeshkar died at a private hospital in Mumbai a few months ago. She was 92.

Legendary singer Usha Mangeshar, Actor Raj Babbar, Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon were the chief guests of the event held at Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion. Several artists, like Sudesh Bhosle, Bela Shende, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Ustad Siraj Khan and Faruq Shaikh, along with 50 musicians performed at the event while thousands of people joined the music event. “She was the voice of the nation and through her voice, she will be eternally present in our hearts,” Raj Babbar said.

“We should be proud that we are from an era in which we could see her performing. She has left behind a legacy that will stay on for centuries. Even when she is not among us, her songs will be around us in moments of happiness, love, joy and sorrow,” Shabina Shaikh, owner of Falisha Entertainment said, and called Mangeshkar the “pride of our country”.