Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Are Soon Going To Welcome Their First Baby, Shared Good News On Social Media

Bollywood fame Rajkummar Rao is going to become a father after four years of marriage. He is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Maalik’, which will hit the theaters on July 11. But before that, he shared the good news of his life on his official Instagram handle. The actor revealed that he is going to be a father soon. And he is very excited about this. He and his wife Patralekha have shared this good news through a post.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha

Since the couple has shared this good news on social media, all the friends in the industry have congratulated them, and the fans have also showered love on the couple. Let us tell you that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married in November 2021. There is a difference of 5 years between the ages of the. The actor is 40 years old, while the actress is 35 years old.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha’s Post

And now after immense success in his career, Rajkummar is taking a step forward in his personal life too. In the post that the couple wrote on Instagram, they said that the baby is on the way and they are very excited. On Rajkumar Rao’s post, Huma Qureshi, Jai Soni, Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Dhupia, Uorfi Javed, Bharti Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, and other actors have expressed happiness and congratulated through red heart emoji.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha

Farah Khan wrote, ‘Finally, this news has come out. I was having a lot of difficulty keeping it to myself. Congratulations.’ Let us tell you that Manushi Chillar is playing the role of Rajkumar Rao’s wife in the film ‘Malik’. After watching the trailer of the movie, everyone has a special reaction. The actor was praised because he would be seen doing such a tremendous action scene for the first time. Everyone liked his dark and intense look, and is eager to see him on screen.