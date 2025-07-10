Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Announce First Pregnancy, Farah Khan Reacts, ‘Finally The News Is Out’ Read Here!

Nearly four years into their marriage, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are ready to begin an exciting new chapter in their lives. Earlier this year, the beloved actor couple sparked buzz online after posting a cryptic message that read, “Something special is brewing. Can’t wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!” This mysterious post quickly fueled speculation, with fans and netizens wondering if the duo was expecting their first child.

However, Rajkummar was quick to shut down the rumours. Commenting on the post, he wrote, “P.S.: We are not becoming parents yet.” This clarified that in January 2025, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were not expecting. But fast forward to July, the couple has now joyfully confirmed that they are preparing to welcome their first child!

Adding to the joy of their fans, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have announced they are expecting their first child, joining Bollywood’s growing list of soon-to-be parents like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple shared the happy news through a joint post on their official social media accounts. The post featured an image of a cradle with the words “Baby on the way” written above it. Rajkummar accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, beautifully capturing the emotions he and Patralekhaa are experiencing at this special moment: “Elated ❤️❤️.”

As soon as the parents-to-be announced the happy news, their industry friends filled the comment section with love and warm wishes. Actor and fellow parent Varun Dhawan commented: “Congratualtionsssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas Rajkummar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “So happy for you both my dear friends ❤️.” Pulkit Samrat shared, “Wowwwww!! Congratulations doston!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas Neha Dhupia gushed, “Congratulations ❤️you guys ❤️.” But the funniest was filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s message: “Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself .. congratulations .” This couldn’t have been easy to keep under wraps, but Farah pulled it off brilliantly!

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story began in 2010. After 11 wonderful years together, they sealed their bond with a grand wedding in 2021. Now, as they step into this beautiful new chapter of parenthood, we wish the soon-to-be parents endless love and happiness!