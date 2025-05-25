Rani Chatterjee Groves To ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ of Madhuri Dixit, Shared Videos of Her Performance On Social Media

Bhojpuri film star heroine Rani Chatterjee may have hundreds of fans, but she herself is a fan of one of the most beautiful bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. That’s why Rani recently got Madhuri’s ‘fever’, and she danced vigorously to the song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ wearing a saree and has shared the video on social media. Rani Chatterjee danced on every beat of the song in such a way that the hearts of the fans started beating and they started showering love on Rani Chatterjee.

Let us tell you that Rani Chatterjee has shared this dance video on her Instagram account, on which many comments are coming from fans as well as users. In this video, Rani Chatterjee is wearing a saree, and is seen dancing in the style of Madhuri Dixit in a mango orchard. Waving her open hair, Rani Mukherjee looks very beautiful in red bangles and bindi.

A fan wrote on Rani Chatterjee’s video, ‘Wow ma’am, you did a great job. What a dance and what a saree. The expressions are also amazing.’ One commented, ‘Very beautiful dance.’ Another wrote, ‘Absolutely awesome, set it on fire.’ One wrote, ‘I have got fever after seeing this reel, now you have to pay the hospital bill.’

If we talk about Rani Chatterjee’s career, then let us tell you that she is one of the highest paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema. According to some of the media reports, she charges Rs 25-30 lakh for a film. Apart from this, she also does stage shows, which earns her a lot. She charges Rs 10-15 lakh for a stage show. Rani Chatterjee entered Bhojpuri cinema in the year 2004, and has given many hit films since then. Her first film was ‘Sasura Bada Paisewala’, which is still the highest grossing film of Bhojpuri cinema. She has also won many awards.