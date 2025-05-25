Priya Mohan Is Suffering From Fibromyalgia, Unable To Hold Her Baby In Her Lap Or Even Wrap Hair In Towel

Malayalam and Telugu actress Priya Mohan is currently battling a serious illness, which she has recently revealed in media. Due to this, she has pain in her whole body, this much that she is neither able to wrap a towel on her hair nor can she pick up her son in her lap. Priya Mohan told that she is suffering from fibromyalgia. This is a chronic disease, in which there is pain, fatigue and headache in the body all the time with frequent mood swings.

Priya Mohan shared a vlog with her husband Nihal Pillai, revealing her battle with fibromyalgia with her fans on the internet. Priya told that her pain kept increasing for one and a half years, which was initially ignored. The condition got so bad that she started having trouble doing even basic work, which led to depression and insomnia.

Priya Mohan told that she endured unbearable pain for one and a half years, and then it was discovered that she had fibromyalgia. Priya Mohan’s husband Nihal told that her symptoms had become even worse due to depression. Swelling started appearing around Priya Mohan’s cheeks and eyes. But despite this, she remained busy with her work and did not give priority to treatment.

Priya Mohan cried while telling about her suffering. She said, ‘I was in so much pain that I could not even pick up my son or feed him. I had trouble climbing even a high vehicle. I needed someone’s help to get out of bed, change clothes or scratch my back. I couldn’t even lift a plate or glass. I often wondered why I should live like this. Apart from this, I was also suffering from severe depression and insomnia. I used to sit till six in the morning.’ Priya Mohan further said, ‘I called someone. I did not tell anyone because it was night and I went to bed. But, the next day I was not able to move my body. Dilu understood my condition only when I fell like this in front of him. I had lost my balance and fell in front of other people as well. If a patient does not get treatment in this condition, he will definitely go into depression. Some of you may think that it is at least not as serious as cancer or tumor. But, only those who are suffering from it can understand this pain. It was so painful that I had to struggle a lot to wipe my hair with a towel after bathing.’