‘She Is A Lovely Girl, My Character Was Very Loose, I Used To Say Love You To Every Girl’, Sajid Khan Holds Himself Responsible For Breakup

Famous small screen actress Gauhar Khan was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 7’. In this season, she was seen with Sajid Khan as a contestant in its 16th season. But once they were in news for being in a relationship. Today Gauhar Khan is living a happy married life with her husband and is a mother of a cute son, while Sajid Khan is living a single life. But once Gauhar Khan and Sajid Khan were engaged, and were about to get married.

But later it was reported that due to some personal reasons, they broke up. Sajid had once talked about his broken relationship with Gauhar in an interview, and told the reason for the breakup. Sajid Khan had told in an interview that he and Gauhar Khan were in a relationship for a year. They both also got engaged, which was covered by the media. Sajid had blamed his mistakes for the breakup.

Sajid Khan had said, ‘We were together for a year. She is a lovely girl. I don’t like to take names publicly in any show, but it’s okay because the world knows about it. Our engagement was also covered by the media. My character was very loose. I was hanging out with a lot of girls, lying to them. I never did anything rude, but I used to say ‘I love you’ and ‘Will you marry me?’ to every girl.’

Sajid further said, ‘By now I should have had around 350 marriages, but it didn’t happen. I am sure that all the girls I was with in life, somewhere they must be missing me a bit and abusing me a bit.’ After Sajid Khan broke her engagement, Gauhar Khan entered the world of reality TV shows and became famous in every household through ‘Bigg Boss 7’. During her stay on the show, she fell in love with co-contestant Kushal Tandon and both started dating. However, their relationship ended after the show.