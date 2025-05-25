Ankita Lokhande Seen Enjoying With Her Family In Maldives, Shared Several Pictures On Her Social Media

Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives. During this trip, the actress is with her entire family. Her husband Vicky Jain, mother Vandana and brother Arpan is also seen enjoying with her. She is sharing photos of her holiday on the internet with her fans on regular basis. In the latest post, her mother is seen dancing in front of her son-in-law. In terms of glamour, she has left her daughter behind.

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

In the latest post of 40-year-old Ankita Lokhande, everyone is wearing white clothes and happiness is clearly visible on everyone’s face. In one of the videos, Ankita’s mother is seen dancing in happiness and her son-in-law Vicky is looking at her lovingly. These cute photos are going viral on social media. Earlier, Ankita had shared some photos with her brother, which some people were upset with.

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

Seeing the pictures, fans have said that Ankita was wearing very short clothes in front of her brother. Users have rushed to comment on Ankita’s post. One wrote having fun, ‘Why is Bikki’s mother not in the trip?’ Another user wrote, ‘Bikki’s mother is nowhere to be seen.’ Another user wrote, ‘Son Bikki… Ankita’s mother is everywhere Vicky, why am I not there Bikki, then everyone will say why do I get angry Bikki…’

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

Another user said, ‘Bikki… where is mummy.’ If we talk about the work front of Ankita Lokhande, then let us tell you that she is seen in Colors channel’s ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. It is being hosted by famous comedian Bharti Singh. The show features many well-known faces including Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek to Sudesh Lahiri.