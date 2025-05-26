Farah Khan Teases ‘Zebra Crossing’ Karan Johar In Hilarious Birthday Reel

Karan Johar’s birthday turned into a laugh riot, thanks to long-time friend and filmmaker Farah Khan, who brought her trademark wit to his celebrations. Sharing a playful video on Instagram, Farah gave fans a sneak peek into the festivities at Karan’s lavish home—and didn’t miss a beat when it came to teasing the birthday boy’s bold fashion choice.

“Aaj Karan Johar ka birthday hai,” Farah announced while filming the birthday decor—an elegant display of balloons, flowers, and towering Hermes boxes. “I hope these are return gifts,” she joked, panning over the luxury haul.

As the camera moved toward the entrance, Karan was seen standing with folded hands, dressed in a striking black-and-white striped shirt. That’s when Farah delivered her punchline: “Ye zebra crossing main cross karke jaaun ya you will just let me enter?”—leaving Karan chuckling at the “zebra crossing” jab.

Not missing a beat, Karan replied, “It will only be your honour if you pass this zebra.” Farah doubled down, calling him a “zebra” once again before heading inside.

She captioned the reel, “Its @karanjohar s birthday n ek reel toh banti hain! Happy birthday karu.. i love u very much.”

The banter-laced reel instantly clicked with fans. “Hahaha these two,” one user wrote. “Zebra crossing,” another chimed in, followed by laughing emojis. Others called it the “funniest reel of the day.”

Farah and Karan’s friendship dates back over 25 years, with their most recent collaboration being Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan, who recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival where his production Homebound was screened, clearly had reason to smile—with friends like Farah keeping the party and punchlines going strong.