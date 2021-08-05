Rihanna, worth 1.7 billion dollars, is the richest woman musician in the world. Barbados-born Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, originates an approximate 1.4 billion dollars of her fortune from her 50 percent stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes remarked.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated 1.4 billion dollars of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH (LVMH.PA) owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which were unique when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry. The singer of “Umbrella” and “Love the Way You Lie” ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said.

Rihanna: Life, career, net worth, and more:

Across the years, the 32-year-old singer won many accolades including nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. She became the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena.

The pop star has achieved 14 No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since making her debut. She’s accumulated 31 Top 10 hits on the chart. With a net worth of USD 600 million (Rs 44,07,71,10,000), Rihanna featured in the Forbes list of richest self-made women in 2020.

Apart from music, Rihanna also tried her hands at acting. She made her movie debut in 2012 with Battleship, following it up with movies like Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in 2017, and Ocean’s 8 in 2018.

POPSTAR SINGER RIHANNA:

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is known mononymously as Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman. Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, Rihanna was discovered by American record producer Evan Rogers who invited her to the United States to record demo tapes.

Later signing with Def Jam in 2005, she soon gained recognition with the release of her first two studio albums, Music of the Sun In 2005 and A Girl like Me in 2006, both of which were influenced by Caribbean music and peaked within the top ten of the US Billboard 200 chart.