Did Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan confirm that Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating? Read what he has said in an interview.

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on July 31 with her rumored boyfriend, Siddharth Malhotra. News that they are dating doing round for quite some time now. The couple has been spotted hanging out with each other several times, yet they never commented or accepted their relationship.

Shershaah, the biopic on martyred soldier Captain Vikram Batra, which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August, has been creating buzz for all the right reasons, owing to its inspiring, slickly executed trailer that has far exceeded expectations. That being said, another factor that has contributed to the buzz has got nothing to do with the film itself, but the alleged relationship of the lead pair, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Tongues have been wagging for a while about the two datings and it has no doubt augmented curiosity around Shershaah, just as the rumored dating life of any pair in a movie has always managed to drive interest around it throughout cinematic history.

In an interview with Shershaah’s director, Vishnuvardhan, he revealed some details about his actors playing the lead in his movie. Siddharth will be seen playing the role of martyred Caption Vikram Batra, and Kiara will play Dimple Cheema’s part, who has a real-life love interest.

When Bollywoodlife.com asked Vishnuvardhan about Kiara and Siddharth’s chemistry in the movie, he said, “I’ll honestly tell you, that didn’t even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara and Siddharth. For me, it is Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema; they were playing the characters. For me, it didn’t matter- just because they are in a real-life something or whatever is happening, and it’s their personal life and it’s not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it’s the way Kiara and Siddharth looked. Their pairing is fresh- that’s what worked because they are very close to the characters. For me, it doesn’t matter if it’s going to help or not, as a maker, I don’t think that’s a factor as such. Whether on screen they are playing and off-screen they are romancing, it doesn’t matter to me.”