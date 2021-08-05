Colours TV’s most controversial show, Big Boss, is just days away to make its digital debut as Big Boss OTT on Voot. The reality-based show will be hosted by Karan Johar for the 6 weeks before Salman Khan’s hosted show Big Boss 15 premiers in September. As only a few days are left, fans are going berserk over the celebs entering the Big Boss OTT house as contestants. Now and then, we have been informing you on who is likely to enter the house.

Big Boss OTT confirmed a list of contestants: Karan Johar hosted show will see Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, and Milind Gaba competing. It will be a prelude to Salman Khan’s Big Boss 15.

Neha Bhasin

Dhunki lage and Jag Ghoomiya singer Neha Bhasin have given many hits to the music industry and now she is going to make a smashing entry in BB house.

Anusha Dandekar

The famous model, VJ, and singer who has been making headlines post her breakup with longtime Karan Kundra after he allegedly cheated on her are all set to enter Big Boss OTT house.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pavitra Punia’s ex-boyfriend, actor Pratik has been hitting the headlines since last year for entering the BB house. However, things didn’t fall as planned. He has been part of reality shows such as Ace of Space and Love School 3.

Ridhima Pandit

The popular Tv actress who rose to fame with Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant is going to join the reality show. The actress is a known face on television and is popular among audiences. She was last seen on Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Karan Nath

Unlike all the popular names mentioned above, Karan Nath is going to be a fresh face on Big Boss OTT, if he joins the show. He is the son of producer Rakesh Nath and was seen in the movie Yeh Dil Aashiqaana.

Zeeshan Khan

Television actor Zeeshan Khan, who recently was in news and went viral for trying to board a flight in his bathrobe has reportedly been confirmed for Big Boss OTT.

Divya Agarwal

Model, actor, dancer, and reality show star, Divya Agarwal rules millions of hearts. She has been in the news ever since her breakup with Priyank Sharma.

Urfi Javed

Yeh Rishta kya kehlata hai actress Urfi Javed has been part of several TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania, Bepanah, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and many more. She will be soon entering the Big Boss house.

Akshara Singh

Tv actress, Akshara who moved to the Bhojpuri industry, was in the news for registering complaints against co-star Pawan for sending vulgar messages. The actress in her press conference revealed that she was in a relationship with Pawan that ended on ugly terms.

Pavithra Lakshmi

South Actress, model, and dancer Pavithra Lakshmi will also be part of the show.

Neha Malik

Actor, model, and Fashion blogger will be seen getting locked in Karan Johar’s show for six weeks.

Arjun Bijlani

Post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani’s name is doing the rounds for Big Boss OTT. The actor in all likelihood will be joining the show. If he does so, he certainly makes for a strong contender.

Neha Marda

Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda, who has undergone a body transformation over the years is expected to join the show.