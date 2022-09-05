“Rohit Shetty To Direct Film On Home Minister Amit Shah?”, Amit Shah Posted Picture With Rohit Shetty!!

A big news is coming from the entertainment world today that is exciting the fans a lot. Actually, a picture of film director Rohit Shetty and the Home Minister is circulated by media news agency ANI. According to the news, Rohit Shetty met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. ANI has given information about this by posting a picture of both on its social media account. Fans are really excited to see Rohit Shetty with Amit Shah. And now fans are giving a variety of reactions to ANI’s tweet.

One user wrote, “Rohit bhai, don’t write any script on the Home Minister, I think you will not agree that’s why you are reading face.” Another user tweeted, “Something big is about to happen.” One netizen wrote, “BJP knows the power of popular culture (movies, YouTube videos, reels, etc.). That’s why they always has a good relationship with Bollywood. Before 2014, celebrities of entertainment world had ridiculed the UPA government for price rise, corruption etc. After 2014, they admires the achievements of the government.”

Let us tell you that before meeting Rohit Shetty, Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting with RRR star Jr NTR in Hyderabad. Amit Shah shared a few pictures with the South Superstar NTR on his official Twitter account and expressed his happiness on meeting the Telugu star and praised Jr NTR. Amit Shah sharing the pictures, called him the ‘Gem of Telugu Cinema’. At the same time, Amit Shah, while sharing a picture with Rohit Shetty, has described him as a famous director. Now it will be exciting to see what is upcoming up in coming days.