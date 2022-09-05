“Worked As Prostitute, My Uncle Raped Me At Age Of 8”, Know Horrific Sexual Abuse Caused To Rohit Verma!!

Celebrity fashion designer Rohit Verma, who was seen in the third season of television’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, often talks about his personal life. In ‘Bigg Boss 3’ too, Rohit revealed the deep secrets of his life. Rohit has already admitted that his relationship has been with many Bollywood actors. Now recently once again Rohit has spoken openly about the controversies related to his life. In this interview, Rohit made many revelations in the Bollywood industry from the casting couch to his childhood sexual abuse.

Rohit Verma

In a recent interview, Rohit revealed many unheard secrets of his life. This well-known fashion designer of Bollywood was asked by Siddharth Kanan on his show, “Do male actors openly speak about whether they are gay or bisexual?” To this Rohit replied, “I believe that everyone is bisexual. No one is straight. Some people speak openly about it, some are unable to speak. I have been in a relationship with the actor, I will not deny it. Some people do it covertly. But, I have paid a heavy price for speaking out openly”. Sharing an anecdote, Rohit said, ‘I was once in a relationship with an actor, we used to live in live-in. But then suddenly that actor started getting more work, then he started packing the goods and left. When I told him that you don’t have emotions. I have even washed your underwear, then on this he said,” I have also given you a good time in bed”. Along with this, Rohit told that he has even kept the fast of Karavachauth for many actors.

In this interview, Rohit Verma also talked about the allegations of casting couch against him. Rohit said, ‘Sahil was my friend. He used to visit my house many times and I liked him very much. Then one day I came to know that Sahil Chaudhary has accused me of casting couch. Hearing this, my mother cried a lot, after which I put her chat on social media and filed a defamation case. I never force anyone and if I did to him, could he not have slapped me?’

Rohit Verma

Talking about his childhood, Rohit said, ‘I am from a very good family. But my family members are of very old ideas. Even though I was born in a good family, I was sexually abused in my childhood by my real uncle. I was raped by my own uncle at the age of eight. He used to make me wear a sari, put hot wax on my body and do more horrific abusive acts. All this went on for three to four years. I never told my parents about this because of fear’.

Along with this, while talking about his initial days in Mumbai, Rohit said, ‘I needed money in Mumbai. At that time, I used to walk around the Taj wearing girls’ clothes to fulfill my needs. People took me once or twice and I bought designing stuff with the money I got from here. I don’t have any regrets because I wanted to do this, no one ever forced me.’