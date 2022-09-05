Tangled Hair, Torn Clothes” Nia Sharma Seen As A Tribal Roaming On The Roads, Deets Inside!!

Talking about the boldest, and most outspoken actress of TV, then the name Nia Sharma will definitely come in the list of top 5. More than for her serials, Nia is in discussions about her style and now once again Nia appeared in such a look that the viewers are stunned. Tangled hair, torn clothes, and such actions of Nia on it, then how can those who see it not be surprised and upset.

Nia Sharma is seen as a contestant in famous dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where she has to prove herself as the best dancer by giving different performances every week, so this week she has chosen the theme of tribal dance and Nia adopted this look for the same. Well, since these pictures and videos from the sets got viral on the internet and her fans got to know that this is just for her act in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, otherwise everyone was upset to see this look of Nia and comments were also being made fiercely on social media.

By the way, let us tell you that Nia Sharma has worked in many serials of the small screen. She is not seen in any serial for a long time. Her popular serials include ‘Ek Hazaaon Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Jamai Raja’ but these days she is seen more in music videos than serials.

“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” show is back after 5 years. This is its 10th season, which Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar are judging, while Manish Paul is the host of the show. Talking about the contestants of the show, apart from Nia Sharma, this time Faizal Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnavat, Amrita Khanvilkar, Ali Asgar will be seen dancing to the dance.