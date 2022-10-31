RRR Fame Jr. NTR Says, “We Indians Are Born Dancers And The Dancing Skill Is In Our Blood” In Japan

Director SS Rajamouli’s mega-hit film RRR was released a few months before and had an immense success than it was expected. Followed by this October 21 the movie RRR made its presence. Jr NTR says, “we have the dancing skills in our flesh and our blood.”

While he and the RRR crew was on the promotion in japan, they had a moment to talk about Indian culture. And why are we giving so much importance to music and dance in our films? NTR had a brief chat, we have that ability and the skill from our ancestors, and dancing is in our flesh and our blood.

You can vibrantly see how hard every step, is and what it can take backstage. In the interview, he expressed many of our traits and our filming skills. Bollywood is the second biggest filmmaker in the world. Out of the country, we have no Bollywood or Tollywood, everything is an Indian film.

We add senses and real feelings, so people could easily connect with the character. And the dance, music, and some exaggeration are the saving factor. And further, NTR gave a piece of advice, that if you want to dance first you have to love the dance. This would not be like moving and shaking legs and hands. You should have to practice and have patience.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has gone viral ever since its release. And still, people give their love from all over the world, not only to its music. Many hearts poured love into its fantastic dance performance of Ram Charan and Jr NTR.SS Rajamouli said, this will have a better out in japan and the fans will get amazed at our creation.