Farah Khan Gives Hilarious Reaction To Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Diet Food’; Checkout!

On Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of his diet food on his Instagram handle. He confused his fans and called delicious Chinese food as ‘diet food.’ Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan reacted to his picture along with many fans.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie enjoying his diet food. He sat down with a bowl of noodles, a saucy dish, and various dips. Dishes were placed on a table with cutlery and drinking glasses. He smiled as he clicked a picture of himself with the food. He was wearing a nightshirt.

Kartik captioned it, “Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota? (Who says diet food isn’t tasty)… Main (It is me).” Farah Khan wrote, “This is not looking like any diet food (laughing emoji).”

Fans reacted to the post. They commented, “Bhai idhar bhi dooh. (Brother, give some here also),” “Caption king for a reason,” “diet food khhate waqt koi itna cute kaise dikh sakta hai??? (How can someone look so cute while having diet food)” etc.

He is currently shooting for his up-and-coming movie Satya Prem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad. He posted a video from the location. He wrote, “Aapka Pyaar (Your love).”

He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022. He released the first look of his next film Freddy. He wrote, “ßDr Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon (turtle emoji)” on Instagram. The film will release this year on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.