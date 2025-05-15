Salman Khan’s Belly Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Jump To His Defence: ‘He’s 59, Give Him A Break’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again in the headlines, not for a new release or project, but due to a viral clip from an old concert where his shirt rides up mid-dance, revealing a bit of his belly. The moment, while fleeting, has become the focal point for a section of social media users who’ve started trolling the actor over his weight gain and physique.

Viral clip draws flak over Salman’s physique

The video in question is from one of Salman’s Vancouver concerts, where the Tiger 3 actor is seen performing the track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Wearing an all-black outfit with a silver-accented jacket, Salman grooves with full energy alongside backup dancers. But mid-performance, his shirt lifts slightly, exposing his stomach — triggering a wave of online mockery and unflattering commentary about his fitness.

Trolls were quick to call out the 59-year-old for “losing his shape,” with some even accusing him of not “maintaining the image” he set in his younger days. However, the backlash didn’t go unchallenged.

Fans defend their idol

Salman’s loyal fanbase came out in full force to support the star, arguing that age must be considered before judging someone’s body. “He is 60 years old. Respect his age,” one user wrote. Another added, “He’s human. People expect him to look 20 at 60?”

Many fans reminded critics that Salman pioneered bodybuilding in Bollywood and remained one of the fittest actors for decades. “He’s the same guy who brought six-packs to Indian cinema. So what if he has a tummy now? Let him enjoy life,” a fan posted. Another defended him saying, “Compare him with any average 60-year-old man. He’s still fitter than most.”

One fan even pointed out the actor’s past injury, saying, “He had a rib issue recently. Let’s not be so cruel.” Others praised his natural aging, noting that his current appearance is more realistic than the steroid-driven physiques expected in the industry.

Struggles on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman’s recent film Sikandar, released on March 30, didn’t fare well at the box office. Marking his return to theatres after over a year, the film received mixed reviews and failed to live up to commercial expectations. Many critics pointed to its uninspired plot as a major letdown.