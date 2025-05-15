Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Heartwarming Photos With Raj Nidimoru: ‘Our Very First Step..’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared new photos with her rumoured beau, Raj Nidimoru, and it looks like the missing colours in her life have finally returned. Now, with her latest photos, Samantha radiates pure joy as she strikes a pose for her favourite, Raj, capturing a moment that speaks volumes without saying a word.

Samantha appears to be back in high spirits, frequently sharing glimpses of her week through photos. On May 14, 2025, she posted a couple of pictures with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and the warmth in her eyes spoke volumes, radiating a tender, almost poetic affection. In one of the photos, the two are seen posing together at a cinema hall, with the poster of their film serving as a vibrant backdrop.

The actress-turned-producer looked elegant in a powder blue suit adorned with intricate chikankari embroidery across the kurta and along the hemline of the pants. She completed the ensemble with a matching dupatta. In contrast, Raj opted for a more casual look, pairing a deep blue shirt worn open over a black T-shirt, teamed with classic blue jeans.

Samantha and Raj appear deep in conversation, she’s dressed in a chic black suit, accessorised with bold, chunky jewellery, and her hair is styled neatly in a braid, enhancing her elegant look. She looked genuinely content, radiating warmth and happiness in his company. Alongside the pictures, she wrote: “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step, fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter! We are Tralala Moving Pictures and with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start!”

On May 7, 2025, Samantha shared a heartfelt Instagram post, marking a significant milestone, her production house’s debut film is ready for release. She captioned the moment with a series of photos, starting with a sweet shot of herself and her beloved dog, Hash, followed by a few stunning solo portraits.

In another photo, we spotted Raj with Samantha’s dog, and oh boy, it was a heartwarming click. We also spotted a picture of Samantha with Raj and it was a cute one. The actress captioned it as: “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings Tralala Moving Pictures Subham releases on May 9th.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted about her ‘incredible partner’ amid dating rumors with Raj Nidimoru

Rumours about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship have been circulating for quite some time. Reports suggested that Samantha found comfort in Raj’s presence, with speculation even claiming he was willing to leave his wife for her. However, neither Samantha nor Raj ever confirmed or denied the rumours, choosing instead to remain silent on the matter. Some time ago, Samantha shared photos from a pickleball match, where she was seen spending time with Raj.

When Sam shared the photos, many netizens speculated whether she was subtly hinting at a new relationship. The actress chose to remain silent on the matter. However, she did take to her Instagram to share a post referring to her “incredible partner.” The cryptic note, posted amid ongoing dating rumors with Nidimoru, only fueled the speculation further.