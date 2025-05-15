‘Being A Fauji Kid…’: Preity Zinta Reacts To Bollywood’s Silence On Operation Sindoor

As tensions between India and Pakistan eased following a mutually agreed ceasefire last weekend, social media remained abuzz with discussions around the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Amid this, some Bollywood celebrities drew flak for not publicly addressing the issue. Critics accused them of staying silent to avoid upsetting fans in other countries. Actor Preity Zinta, however, who has been vocal about national security matters, addressed these concerns during a recent AMA session on X (formerly Twitter).

Preity speaks up: “Fauji families are stronger than the soldiers”

Responding to a fan’s query about why many Bollywood stars didn’t comment on the recent attack or the military operation, Preity clarified that each individual processes national tragedies in their own way. Drawing from her own background, she wrote,

“I cannot speak for everyone else as people process things differently. Being a fauji kid and coming from an army background, these things hit close to my heart, so I am very vocal about how I feel. I have seen the grit, the sweat, the blood, the tears up close. Sometimes I feel Fouji families are a little stronger than the Fouji’s themselves!”

She continued by paying tribute to the sacrifices made by military families:

“Have you seen those mothers that give their sons up for our country, those wives that will never see their husbands smile again and those kids that will never have their fathers or mothers guide them through life! This is their reality & this will never change irrespective of others’ opinions or comments. So god bless them all.”

A touch of fun amid the seriousness

Despite the gravity of the topic, Preity’s chat with fans wasn’t all heavy. She brought in some humour and positivity too. When one fan cheekily asked, “Ma’am, how to get a dimple like you?” she replied with honesty and wit:

“It’s called a muscle defect. Seriously! Here is a perfect example of how a defect or imperfection is actually liked by people so we should not always try to fix everything in life. Our defects/shortcomings make us human.”

Her candid, heartfelt responses won praise across social media, with many lauding her for both her patriotism and humility.