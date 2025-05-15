Konkona Sen Sharma Is Dating Amol Parashar After DIVORCE With Ranvir Shorey? Makes First Appearance

Konkona Sen Sharma has found love once more, recently, making a public appearance alongside Amol Parashar. Renowned as one of the most beloved actress-turned-filmmakers, Konkona is celebrated not only for her remarkable acting talent and powerful storytelling but also for her personal life, which often captivates her fans’ curiosity.

For a while, rumours about her relationship with Anmol Parashar have been making headlines. Although the pair kept silent about it, it appears that Konkona and Anmol are now ready to confirm their relationship as they make their first public appearance together.

Konkona Sen Sharma Shares the Spotlight with Amol Parashar

Recently, a special screening of Amol Parashar’s new web series, Gram Chikitsalay, took place at the Excel Entertainment office in Khar. The evening’s standout moment, however, was Amol’s first public appearance with his partner, Konkona Sen Sharma.

Konkona completed her look with striking diamond earrings and an Apple Watch featuring grey straps. She opted for a subtle style, wearing her hair loose in soft curls. Meanwhile, Amol looked sharp in a blue-toned striped suit. In the video clip, Konkona was seen confidently posing for the cameras, and when Amol greeted her, she responded with a radiant smile. Later, the pair posed together for the photographers.

Amol spoke about keeping his relationship private

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Amol confirmed that he is in a serious relationship but prefers to keep it private. He explained that he doesn’t see a compelling reason to make it public, believing that privacy makes the relationship more ‘pure.’ Amol also mentioned that while many people publicize their relationships for ‘PR,’ he is not interested in doing so. He said:

“Nothing is stopping me. I have found no good reason to put it out there. And there is a sort of sanctity to actual, real relationships. It feels a little more pure. Also, what will I get out of it? It can be used for PR. Yaha nahi bhi hote relationships toh chala dete hai. Many people and PRs have suggested to me in the past, ki kuch chala dete hai. But in terms of people at large, I want them to talk about my work. When I put my feelings and vulnerabilities out there, that’s also through my work. So, it’s work. When I want to share something, I’ll share it through my work. I’ll share my pain through my work. But who has caused that pain? That involves other people.”

Without mentioning his partner Konkona by name, Amol clarified that he is not keeping anything secret. He shared that they frequently attend parties together and are well known among their circles, but he prefers to keep their personal life out of the media spotlight. He said:

“I may just put a picture tomorrow, soch ke kya karna hai. If it goes for a while, you prefer keeping it low. There is nothing we are missing out on. We are not hiding from people. We go to parties and all of that, and people know. But to put something out there in the media has not felt necessary. It is not like we need it.”

Watch the video here!