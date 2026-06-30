Samay Raina’s Old Clip Resurfaces Amid ‘₹370 Biryani’ Debate, Sparks Fresh Discussion on Consent and Comedy

Comedian Samay Raina is back with India’s Got Latent Season 2, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as the first celebrity guests. However, alongside the show’s return, an old clip from a 2024 episode has resurfaced online, reigniting debates about the boundaries of comedy, consent, and gender-sensitive humour. The renewed discussion comes shortly after the recent “₹370 biryani” controversy involving a remark made by an audience member at comedian Praneet More’s live show, which had already triggered widespread conversations on entitlement and consent.

Samay Raina

Samay Raina Faces Heat

In the resurfaced video from India’s Got Latent, Samay interacts with a couple seated in the audience. During the show, the woman abruptly leaves after reportedly learning that her father had suffered a minor heart attack. As the audience reacts with surprise, Samay asks the woman’s boyfriend why he is not accompanying her. He then jokes, “You should go and cry right now; only if you offer a shoulder will she offer her head,” prompting laughter from sections of the audience. The clip has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Samay Raina

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Several users criticized the remark, arguing that it trivialized the idea of emotional support and consent. One viral post compared the joke to the recently criticized “₹370 biryani” remark, stating that offering emotional support or paying for a meal does not create entitlement to physical intimacy. Others argued that such jokes normalize problematic attitudes toward women under the guise of comedy. Some users questioned whether comedians should be held to higher standards when addressing sensitive topics, while others defended stand-up comedy as a genre that often relies on exaggeration, provocation, and audience context.

Samay Raina

The debate has once again highlighted differing views on where audiences draw the line between satire and offensive humour. The discussion follows a separate controversy that emerged during comedian Praneet More’s show, where an audience member remarked that after spending ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date, he expected a “return” on that expense. The comment drew widespread criticism online for promoting a sense of entitlement.

Samay Raina

Following the backlash, the individual publicly apologized and deactivated his social media accounts. Praneet More also distanced himself from the statement, clarifying that the audience member’s views did not reflect his own. Despite the renewed scrutiny surrounding older clips, Samay Raina has returned with the second season of India’s Got Latent. The new season premiered with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as guests and is streaming on YouTube and Netflix.