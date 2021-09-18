Same-Sex Couple Have A Desi Wedding With Mehendi & Haldi, See Pics

When we hear about magical love we think of Raj-Simran wala love only where they cross borders and fight the world just to be with each other. However, as years go by and we face the world, many of us suffer heartbreaks and become cynics of ‘true love’. And we end up questioning, does true love exist? However, after knowing Garry and Pranay’s love story we all will say a loud “Yes” that true love definitely exist.

This love story is about Gaurav Arora a.k.a Garry from Delhi and Przemek Pawlicki a.k.a Pranay from Poland, who met each other one fine day at Hauz Khas Village, fell in love and crossed borders just to be with each other. Read their whole story here.

According to sources, the two found each other on a dating app. Their journey began in New Delhi where they both met for their first ‘date’ in Hauz Khas Village.

Pranay said, “I was visiting the country from Warsaw, Poland, where I live, and was immediately fascinated with Garry when I came across his profile, and I knew I had to meet him”. Garry arrived in Poland for Christmas, he met Pranay’s family and instantly clicked. The two families were supportive of their relationship and had nothing but immense love for them.

The two moved in together and stayed in Poland for 4 years. They then shifted to Amsterdam. Pranay was proposing to Gaurav in the same week as Valentine’s Day. Gaurav and Pranay got married in Denmark, in matching pink sherwanis, even though the original plan was to wear suits.

The wedding was a private and intimate event that only had a handful of their friends as guests. Pranay and Gaurav also run an Instagram account together where they post about their shared journey.