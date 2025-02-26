Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Actor Was Rejected For Working In Kabir Singh

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared a startling revelation about an actor from Kabir Singh being denied a role by a major production house. Speaking on Game Changers with Komal Nahta, Vanga disclosed that the unnamed actor had auditioned for a big banner film in Mumbai but was turned down solely because of his association with Kabir Singh.

Although Vanga refrained from revealing the production house or the actor’s identity, he expressed his disappointment over the industry’s treatment of talent based on past projects. He criticized the decision, highlighting the continued controversy surrounding Kabir Singh, despite its box office success. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, garnered attention for its intense storyline but also faced significant backlash for its portrayal of toxic masculinity.

The actor in question personally informed Vanga about the rejection, prompting the director to voice his frustration. Vanga questioned the fairness of such selective discrimination, arguing that if the production house had such a stance against actors from Kabir Singh, they should extend the same standard to prominent stars he has collaborated with in subsequent projects.

“You should have told them that now Sandeep is working with Ranbir Kapoor. Say the same thing to Ranbir Kapoor. Don’t take Triptii Dimri. Don’t take Rashmika. Don’t work with Vishal Mishra, who made that song for me,” Vanga stated, calling out the inconsistency in the industry’s approach.

The filmmaker also expressed empathy for the actor, who was simply trying to progress in the industry. He criticized the rejection as unfair, emphasising that an artist’s past work should not determine future opportunities.

Released in 2019, Kabir Singh was a Hindi remake of Vanga’s own Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. While the movie was a commercial success, it sparked intense debates over its themes, particularly its depiction of toxic relationships and masculinity. Despite the controversies, Vanga has continued to work on major projects, including Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Vanga’s remarks shed light on the hidden biases within Bollywood’s casting process, raising questions about the industry’s treatment of actors based on their past affiliations.