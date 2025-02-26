‘What’s 6 To Me, 9 To You’: Himesh Reshammiya On Janhvi Kapoor’s Remark About Him

^Himesh Reshammiya, a composer-singer known for his distinctive vocal style, has often been the subject of online trolling. Despite delivering several hit songs, he continues to face criticism, particularly for his so-called ‘nasal’ singing. However, the artist remains unfazed, embracing both praise and criticism with equal enthusiasm.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Himesh addressed the criticism, reacted to Janhvi Kapoor’s remarks about his social media content, and shared an important lesson he learned from Akshay Kumar.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Take on His Instagram Content

During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi Kapoor made light-hearted remarks about Himesh’s Instagram videos, where he is often seen doing bicep curls while singing his own songs. Responding to her comments, Himesh took it in stride.

“Yes, I know. This is a very good thing. Even after so many years, the likeability of Tandoori Nights remains,” he said. “We have millions of views; the word ‘tandoori’ is very lucky for me.”

Facing Criticism with Confidence

Himesh, who has frequently been mocked for his singing style, stated that criticism has never deterred him from pursuing his passion.

“I would have stopped a long time ago if I let myself get affected by what people say,” he said. “If I doubted myself, I wouldn’t be here. You should do what you can, pray to God, and accept all the love that comes your way.”

Lessons from Akshay Kumar

The singer also spoke about Akshay Kumar’s influence on his approach to criticism and improvement.

“Akshay ji always says, ‘We have all these formulas, listen to someone else’s point of view and then improve it. If they have a certain POV, work on it and prove them wrong,’” Himesh said.

He cited his latest film Badass Ravikumar as an example of his perseverance. “Mujhe jo 6 dikhta hai, aapko 9 dikhta hai—point of view is subjective. One shouldn’t feel bad about criticism. When Aashiq Banaya came, there was so much trolling, but the same people were dancing to it in clubs,” he added.

The ‘Nasal’ Singing Debate

Addressing the ongoing debate around his singing style, Himesh offered a fresh perspective.

“Aaj toh nasal ki baat bhi nahi karahe hain. Many people did nasal singing after me, and so many of my songs became hits,” he remarked. “Actually, even though I call it nasal singing today, for me, it was never nasal. It was high-pitched singing—a cry for help! In the Aashiq Banaya video, the guy is crying in pain, singing, and dancing at the same time.”

With Badass Ravikumar garnering attention, Himesh Reshammiya continues to embrace his unique style while remaining unshaken by critics.