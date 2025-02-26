Shah Rukh Khan Been Lucky For Me: Chaiyya Chaiyya Singer Sapna Awasthi Talks On Her Success

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se remains a beloved track among music lovers. The song, composed by A.R. Rahman and penned by Gulzar, was brought to life by Sapna Awasthi’s powerful vocals. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Awasthi opened up about how she landed the song and why she considers Shah Rukh Khan lucky for her career.

A Dream Opportunity

Recalling her journey to singing Chaiyya Chaiyya, Awasthi expressed her gratitude to the song’s creators. “I am thankful to A.R. Rahman and Gulzar ji for giving me such a big hit song, something I could have never imagined. I also want to thank Shah Rukh and Malaika Arora for making this song such a huge success,” she said.

Awasthi revealed that she initially thought receiving a call from A.R. Rahman’s manager was a prank. Nevertheless, she decided to visit the studio, only to realize that she had been given a golden opportunity. She further shared that she had no idea the song would be picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora and was given no special instructions before recording it. Impressively, she recorded the song in just half an hour, with her version being retained only after approval from Rahman and Gulzar.

Video: Chaiyya Chaiyya female BG singer Sapna Awasthi – ” Shah Rukh Khan is very lucky for me. His songs are the reason I am still surviving.”#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/pbP82sXkdj — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) February 25, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan: A Lucky Charm

Awasthi also spoke about her continued association with Bollywood’s superstar. After singing Sab Kuch Bhula Diya for Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, she acknowledged SRK’s contribution to her success. “Shah Rukh Khan has been very lucky for me. Unke gaane gaake toh humari life chal rahi hai. Nadeem bhai’s compositions, Rahman saab’s music—everyone has played a huge role in my career. They created songs that suited my voice, and the public made them hits,” she said.

Sapna Awasthi’s Musical Journey

Awasthi is a well-known Bollywood playback singer, recognized for her powerful voice in hit tracks such as Banno Teri Ankhiyan Soorme (Dushmani), Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani), Angoori Badan (Jaanwar), and UP Bihar Lootne (Shool). Her musical career began with a television show by Gulzar, and she credited composer Sameer Sen for giving her a break in Bollywood. Although her first Bollywood recording was Banno Teri Ankhiyan Soorme, it was Mere Saanware Sanwariya from Ekka Raja Rani that brought her initial recognition.

Awasthi’s contributions to Bollywood’s musical legacy remain significant, with Chaiyya Chaiyya continuing to be a timeless favorite among audiences.