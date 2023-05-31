Sara Ali Khan Trolled For Visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple Instead of Being Muslim, Read To Know More!!

Actress Sara Ali Khan is in discussion these days about her upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in this film. The release date of the film is just around the corner and both the stars are busy promoting the film these days. And recently Sara reached Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to seek blessings. But a section of society trolled her regarding this temple visit and now Sara gave a befitting reply to these trolls.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan says, ‘I take my work very seriously. I work for the people, I work for you. I feel bad if you don’t like my work, but my personal beliefs are my own and are private. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib and Mahakal.’

Sara Ali Khan

Sara further said, ‘I will continue to visit all religious places like this. People can say whatever they want. I do not mind. You should feel the energy of the place. I have great faith in energy.’ Let us tell you that this is not the first time that Sara Ali Khan has been trolled for visiting the temple.

Sara Ali Khan

Today morning Sara Ali Khan went to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and offered prayers. She also participated in Bhasma Aarti wearing a pink saree. Sara often comes to visit this temple of Mahakal. Let us tell you that apart from this, Sara Ali Khan had also reached Kedarnath in the past. Sara has deep faith in Lord Shiva. Often she writes ‘Jai Bholenath’ at the end of her social media posts. Talk about the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, then this film will be released in theaters on June 2.