Scam Alert: Woman IAF Officer Gets Duped By A Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Marriage!
A Woman Air Force Officer stationed at AFMC in Lucknow Cantonment has been duped while she was looking for a groom on a matrimonial website. She met Dr. Amit Yadav, who represented himself as a foreign citizen living in London. A cyber fraudster who pretended to be a real estate agent from London and a prospective groom conned a female Air Force officer of Rs 23 lakh. The woman, who is employed by the AFMC at Lucknow Cantonment, filed a police report in order to catch hold of the accused and seek justice for herself.
Woman IAF Officer Duped By An Online Scammer
The female officer encountered Dr. Amit Yadav, who claimed to be a foreigner, while searching for a groom on a matrimonial website.
According to the woman’s complaint, the man threatened to use her money to buy land in India and subjected her to emotional blackmail. She alleged that he also stated that he would visit India after their marriage.
She transferred funds into the accused’s account so he could buy land in the nation after manipulating her emotionally and promising to go to India after marriage.
As she continued, “He later started threatening to commit suicide if I did not transfer the money and compelled me to give him Rs 23.5 lakh. When we first started communicating, he offered to buy land in India. He stopped speaking to me once the funds were moved to his account,” she claimed. She alleged that he made threats about her life, including her services, career, and personal life.
Woman Officer Files A FIR Against The Fraudster
She was resolved to take action and informed the appropriate authorities about the financial scam, which caused the fraudster’s bank account to be frozen. It was further discovered that the accused withdrew all the funds which the woman transferred into his bank account. According to the woman victim, the fraudster refused to meet her or show the purchased property papers to her.
She explained, “I got his bank account transactions stopped by complaining to the relevant authorities. When he found out about it, he asked me to get his bank account restored so that he could give my money back.”
After she transferred the funds to the defendant’s bank account and learned his cellphone number was in use, the woman said the defendant traveled to Delhi. The money she sent has been blocked as part of the process, according to Abhinav, the ACP of Cantonment, who also said that an investigation is still ongoing regarding the matter. Well, it seems that the authorities are determined to grant justice to the victimized woman officer and ensuring recovery of her lost amount.