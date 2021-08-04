Selena Gomez criticizes a ‘tasteless’ joke made about her kidney transplant.

US actress and singer Selena Gomez has criticized The Good Fight for being the latest TV show to make “tasteless jokes” about her kidney transplant.

The 29-year-old American singer took to Twitter to condemn the writing. “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows have become a thing but sadly it has appeared,” she wrote, adding: “I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

The latest joke at her expense came in a recent episode of the Paramount legal drama when characters discussed off-limits topics for comedy now such as necrophilia, autism, and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant”.

“Respect Selena Gomez” soon trended online, as fans leaped to her defense once again. Gomez thanked them on Twitter and Instagram, noting how “they always have my back”.

But a source from The Good Fight said, “If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not OK to make fun of and the idea of canceling culture and being canceled for telling a bad joke.

“The reference is that her transplant is not something you can joke about.”

Four years ago, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disorder lupus. She signed off her social media posts by encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors.

Individually the report, after the incident aired, the singer’s lovers were livid and demanded an apology. “We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” Peacock, NBC Universal, and the show’s executive producers said in a statement.

In 2017, the singer had opened up about her health, revealing that she was recovering from a kidney transplant and that her close friend Francia Raisa was her kidney donor.

