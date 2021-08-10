Actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her first appearance in public after the arrest of her husband, businessman, Raj Kundra in a porn racket case. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is going to join Bollywood and International celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Ed Sheeran, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Steven Spielberg, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan in an event.

The event will be virtual and will be titled ‘We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods.’ It will take place on August 15. The funds raised from the event will be utilized to fulfill the needs of poor people like oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, essential medicines, and ICU units. It will also support the staffing of vaccination centers. Donations from the event are also going to be utilized to rebuilt livelihood and support long-term public recovery.

The event, ‘We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods’ will be streaming on Facebook and will be a three-hour-long event. Rajkumar Rao will host the event.

This event is coming almost a month after Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra’s arrest in the case of an alleged connection in producing and establishing pornographic content. Shilpa Shetty Kundra hasn’t made an appearance since the arrest and has decided to stay away from the spotlight. The actress has also taken a break as a judge from the reality show, Super Dancer 4.