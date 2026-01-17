Suhana Khan Opens Up About Her Bond With Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Ahead of Big-Screen Debut King

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with the OTT film The Archies, is now gearing up for her most important career milestone yet. Suhana will soon be seen in her first theatrical release, King, which also marks her big-screen debut alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Ahead of the film, Suhana has spoken candidly about her close relationship with her parents and how deeply they influence her personal and professional decisions.

Suhana Khan Opened Up On Her Bond With Parents

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Suhana Khan opened up about her family bond, describing both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as her strongest support system. She revealed that whenever she finds herself confused or unsure, she turns to her parents for guidance. According to Suhana, she trusts their judgment completely and treats their advice as final. “If I don’t know what to do, I ask my parents to decide,” she shared, adding that she stands by whatever choice they make for her.

Talking further about her parents, Suhana highlighted how both play different yet equally important roles in her life. She revealed that Shah Rukh Khan offers emotional guidance, while Gauri Khan provides practical and grounded advice. When it comes to career choices, Suhana said she prefers to follow her parents’ suggestions, believing their experience and understanding of the industry help her stay focused and balanced.

During the interview, Suhana also reflected on how her passion for acting began. She revealed that her love for performing started during a school play, where she didn’t get the role she wanted. “That moment made me realize how badly I wanted to be on stage,” Suhana said, explaining that the disappointment only strengthened her desire to act. She added that she consciously avoids overthinking public opinion and instead focuses on her craft.

From acting projects to magazine shoots, Suhana emphasized that she takes every step carefully and only after getting her parents’ approval. Opening up about her personal life, Suhana shared that she believes in having fewer but meaningful friendships. She values long-lasting bonds over a large social circle, preferring quality over quantity when it comes to relationships.