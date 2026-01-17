Kiara Advani’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Sidharth Malhotra Featuring Daughter Saraayah Wins Hearts, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st birthday has turned into an extra-special celebration this year. After recently stepping into parenthood with wife Kiara Advani, Sidharth is experiencing a phase filled with double happiness. Marking the occasion, Kiara shared a heartfelt birthday post that also included their daughter Saraayah, making the celebration even more memorable. On Friday, Kiara Advani took to social media to wish her husband in the most adorable way.

Kiara shared a picture of a birthday cake that read, “Sarayah’s Dad, Daddy Cool”, wishing Sidharth a happy birthday on behalf of their little daughter. Along with the cake picture, Kiara also posted a photo of Sidharth Malhotra and penned an emotional caption that instantly won hearts. She wrote, “Sarayah’s favorite person. You are beautiful inside and out. I’m still head over heels for you. Now our daughter is also smitten with you. Happy Birthday, Husband.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans showering the couple with love and blessings for their new journey as parents. Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday celebration was made even more special with wishes pouring in from several Bollywood celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared Sidharth’s photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sidharth, lots of love.”

Let us tell you that Tamannaah Bhatia also wished the actor good health and happiness on his special day, while Rakul Preet Singh shared a throwback photo with Sidharth, extending warm birthday wishes. On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which released last year. Looking ahead, the actor is gearing up for his next project titled ‘One: Force of the Forest’.

The upcoming film is a horror drama, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth in a new and intense avatar. From becoming a father to receiving heartfelt wishes from his wife, daughter, and industry friends, Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st birthday truly stands out. Kiara Advani’s emotional post has once again proved why the couple remains one of Bollywood’s most loved pairs, both on and off screen.