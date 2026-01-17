“Farhana Do You Know Who Is Amaal Malik?”, Farhana Bhatt’s Viral Laugh At Public Event Sparks Controversy

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt is once again making headlines for her bold and outspoken personality. Known for speaking her mind without filters, Farhana has often found herself at the center of controversies. This time, her name is trending due to a viral video that has also dragged Amaal Malik into the spotlight, raising fresh questions about their friendship. Recently, a video from a public event surfaced online where Farhana Bhatt was addressing the audience on stage.

Farhana Bhatt Laughs At Hearing Amaal’s Name

During her speech, someone from the crowd suddenly shouted, “Farhana, who do you think Amaal Malik is?” Hearing this, Farhana reportedly burst into laughter. While the moment seemed casual, it did not go down well with many fans. Social media users were quick to react, pointing out that Farhana had called Amaal Malik her friend just a few days ago. Her reaction has now led to accusations of being two-faced, with netizens questioning the authenticity of her relationships formed inside the Bigg Boss house.

As a result, Amaal Malik’s name has been trending on Twitter since morning, with fans debating whether Farhana’s laughter was disrespectful or simply misunderstood. The incident has once again put Farhana Bhatt’s personality under the scanner. While some fans defend her, saying she is naturally expressive and honest, others feel her actions contradict her earlier statements about friendship and loyalty. This divide has only added fuel to the ongoing social media debate.

Amid the controversy, Farhana Bhatt also opened up about her equation with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. She revealed that she has not met or spoken to Salman Khan since the show ended. “There was no meeting. He announced the winner at the grand finale, and since then, I haven’t spoken to him at all,” Farhana said. When asked if she would like to meet Salman Khan, Farhana gave a brutally honest response.

She said that even if she wanted to, he probably wouldn’t meet her. According to her, Salman Khan appeared angry with her throughout the season and may not have liked her personality. “He was angry with me throughout the season, so maybe he didn’t like my personality. Anyway, Farhana Bhatt can never be wrong, but maybe he disliked many things about me,” she added candidly.