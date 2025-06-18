Sunita Ahuja Expressed Confidence In Yashvardhan’s Talent And Advised Him Not To Imitate His Father Govinda

Bollywood star Govinda ruled the film industry in the 90s. He shared screen space with many legends and made a place in everyone’s heart with his acting skills. Even today, it is difficult to find an actor like him in the industry, but his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has something else to say. She has talked about her son Yashvardhan’s debut in an interview and has said that he is ready to step into the world of acting.

Sunita also expressed confidence in his talent and advised him not to imitate his father. Sunita Ahuja talked to one of the media houses about the preparations for her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Bollywood debut. She told how he discusses the script with her at home. She said, ‘Yash is preparing himself very well, he is working very hard. He dances well. He also acts well. And soon we will see him on screen next year. Yash always asks me that mother, this is the subject, and this is the concept. We discuss at home.’

Let us tell you that Sunita Ahuja further told that she advised Yashvardhan not to copy Govinda to avoid comparison. She said, ‘I told him, do not copy Govinda. I do not want my son to be seen in Govinda’s image. I told him that you have to create your own style. And I am sure that he will earn a better name than Mr. Govinda.’ He has been away from the film world for a long time and has worked in many interesting films, including hits like ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Aunty No. 1’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Rangeela Raja’, which failed at the box office. Talking about his son, before entering the world of acting, Yashvardhan had assisted in films like Varun Dhawan’s ‘Dishoom’ and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi’. He will now debut with National Award-winning director Rai Rajesh’s movie, which will be a remake of the Telugu movie ‘Baby’.