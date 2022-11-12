Sunny Deol Says, “Gadar’s Tara Singh Was Not About Pump Ukhadna And Chillana”- Read On!

Sunny Deol is one of the most famous action heroes of his time. Recently, he caused a stir on the internet with the announcement of Baap Of All Films starring him alongside some of his biggest contemporaries- Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty. Besides this, Deol has sequels of his hit films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Apne on the cards. In a recent interview, Sunny talked about the same.

During his interaction, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor shared how challenging it was to make a sequel to Gadar. He tagged the film as a ‘great family film’ besides talking about the depth of his character, Tara Singh from Gadar.

The actor stated that for Apne 2 and Gadar 2, he was searching for scripts that could match the emotional quotient of the originals. Otherwise, he was not ready to go ahead with them.

The Ghatak actor said that for Gadar 2, he wanted a story that could emotionally be at the level of Gadar. Shedding light on his character from the film, Tara Singh, Sunny said that it was beyond just destroying pumps and shouting. He said the film depicted a family’s struggle to fight divisive forces and be together. Additionally, it had the ingredients of a great family film.

“We embarked on Gadar 2 only when we were sure we had something promising to take the legacy forward. It was a huge challenge to create something as good and live up to its name. I hope we have managed that,” Sunny elaborated.

For the unknown, Gadar struck the right chords and became one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood in 2001. It stars Ameesha Patel and the late actor Amrish Puri alongside Sunny Deol. In the second installment of this iconic movie, both Sunny and Ameesha will reprise their roles.