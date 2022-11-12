Priyanka Chopra Reveals Real Reason For Wanting To Be A Part Of Hollywood; Find Out!

The global superstar Priyanka Chopra is one of the most amazing actresses in Bollywood. She is a global star. There is no denying that fact. She has a great fan following not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood too. The actress got a lot of limelight after her recent visit to India.

She came to Mumbai after almost 3 years. Her happiness was evident on her face. It is not a hidden fact that PeeCee has made it big in Hollywood too She is making us proud in the global market. In an interview, she opened up about her journey in Hollywood. She told how diversity in the entertainment industry is an interesting time for actors.

She said, “As an actor who was always thinking about an opportunity in English language movies because you know they travel universally vs a specific language, this is a really exciting time to not just be able to be a part of cinema no matter where in the world you are from, to be a part of Holywood English international cinema which was always a check in the box for actors like me who come from outside of America, it feels so inclusive.”

She added that diversity feels more real to her now. She said that streaming not only empowers us to be a part of English-language movies but they also they have our movies. She told that her mother watches Korean dramas.

She concluded, “But you know it has created such cross-pollination. So I think it is so exciting to be able to see such incredible diversity. Global diversity in entertainment.”