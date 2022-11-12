‘Staring At My Private Part For Five Minutes Continuously”, Another Model Made Serious Allegations Against Sajid!!

Filmmaker Sajid Khan who is part of one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss is falling deeper into the troubles with each passing day. His troubles are not taking the name of ending. On one hand, the director is away from the real world playing his game in the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, outside the house one by one various models and actresses are coming forward and giving statements against him and making serious allegations against him. After Sherlyn Chopra, Rani Chatterjee, and Kanishka Soni, now another actress has made serious allegations against him.

Let us tell you model and actress Sheela Priya Seth told during a conversation with the media house that Sajid Khan had misbehaved with her 14 years ago i.e. in the year 2008. Sheela, who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other South Indian films, said, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.”

Sheela further adds, “He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood”. This statement of Sajid Khan horrified me and I left the place.