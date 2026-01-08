Tanya Mittal Opted Out From Yacht Success Party In Dubai, Dance Videos of Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Went Viral

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up in grand style last month, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy and winning millions of hearts. While the finale marked the official end of the season, the celebrations were far from over. After an initial success party in India, the contestants recently flew to Dubai for another extravagant bash, and now, inside videos from the celebration are taking social media by storm.

Hosted by Danube Properties, the Dubai success party turned out to be a glamorous affair filled with music, dance, and unforgettable moments. Several clips from the Dubai celebrations are going viral online, giving fans a closer look at the contestants. After attending a grand party at Rizwan Sajan’s residence on January 6, the Bigg Boss 19 gang took the fun a notch higher with a luxurious yacht party.

From breathtaking views to high-energy dance performances, the contestants were seen enjoying every moment on the yacht, dancing freely and soaking in the celebratory vibe. One particular video has caught everyone’s attention. In the clip, Basheer, Abhishek, Awez, along with other contestants, can be seen dancing together on the yacht. The group first recreated the iconic hook steps of Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, instantly sending fans into a nostalgia spiral.

The fun didn’t stop there. The contestants then grooved together to Chaiyya Chaiyya, turning the yacht into a full-blown dance floor. Nehal and Farhana looked completely lost in the moment, enjoying the music and the vibe, which fans absolutely loved. Fans flooded the comment section with praise and excitement. One user wrote, “Basheer Bob looks very handsome and full of energy.”

Another commented, “Amazing on the beat, everyone killed it, Hrithik vibes, but all in style!” However, some viewers noticed something amiss. Many fans pointed out that Tanya Mittal was missing from the yacht party. One curious user commented, “The whole team is there, but Tanya is missing here too.” According to social media sources, Tanya Mittal likely did not attend the yacht celebration. There have been no updates from her Instagram related to the second party. Her last post featured her singing a Ram Bhajan, which she performed at the earlier party. Fans clearly missed her presence during the Dubai yacht celebrations.